China's top legislator meets president of Equatorial Guinea

Xinhua) 09:47, September 03, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. Obiang is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Monday met with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said China is willing to work with Equatorial Guinea to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. Within the frameworks of the Global Development Initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the FOCAC, the two sides should further synergize development strategies, deepen cooperation in fields such as infrastructure, health, energy minerals and agriculture, as well as create new growth points for collaboration.

The NPC of China is willing to maintain friendly exchanges and cooperation with the Parliament of Equatorial Guinea, supporting the development of bilateral relations, Zhao noted.

Obiang said Equatorial Guinea will steadfastly support the series of global initiatives proposed by China. Adhering to the one-China principle, Equatorial Guinea is willing to work with China to deepen bilateral relations and advance pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. Obiang is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)