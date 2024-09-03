China's top legislator meets Malian president

09:07, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Monday met with Malian President Assimi Goita, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is willing to work with African countries, including Mali, to advance bilateral relations and China-Africa relations. The NPC is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels and in all fields with the Malian parliament to provide legal guarantee for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries, Zhao added.

Goita said Mali abides by the one-China principle and stands ready to firmly support each other on issues concerning core interests and continuously deepen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields.

