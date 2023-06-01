China supports Malian government's effort of safeguarding national security, stability: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China supports the Malian government's effort of fighting terrorism and safeguarding national security and stability, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a daily news briefing here on Wednesday.
According to reports, relevant institution recently released a report on incidents in the village of Moura pointing out that Malian forces and foreign mercenaries violated human rights in anti-terrorist operations.
In response, spokesperson Mao Ning said that China supports the Malian government's effort of fighting terrorism and safeguarding national security and stability.
"China always advocates that all sides should have constructive dialogue and cooperation on human rights issues and opposes meddling in other countries' internal affairs under the excuse of human rights," she said.
