BFA Bangkok Roundtable focuses on sustainable development

BANGKOK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Bangkok Roundtable kicked off here on Monday under the theme "Future of the World: From the Perspective of Asia."

The one-day roundtable brought together over 100 dignitaries, scholars, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders across Asia and representatives of international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), to share their insights on multilateralism and sustainable development.

In a video speech, President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis commended the BFA for convening this timely roundtable, saying this gathering undoubtedly plays a vital role in fostering peace and prosperity on a regional and global scale.

Ban Ki-moon, former UN secretary-general and now BFA chairman, noted that the progress of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has been limited, slow and uneven. Facing challenges such as climate change and poverty, the only way out is to strengthen international cooperation, and the sustainable development practices in China and Asia have positive significance for the 2030 Agenda.

Secretary General of the BFA Zhang Jun called on all parties to strengthen unity and cooperation, uphold multilateralism, persist in building an open world economy, and pursue sustainable development, so as to provide wisdom and solutions for addressing major challenges.

Former Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai highlighted that the roundtable would make the voice of Asia heard and heeded, and help the UN Summit of the Future set a new global agenda and shape a better tomorrow.

