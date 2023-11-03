Experts discuss strengthening global emergency management cooperation at int'l forum

CHANGSHA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Experts from around the world discussed strengthening international cooperation on emergency management at the second conference of the Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia, which was recently held in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

"China has always been a supporter and promoter of international cooperation on emergency management," said Zheng Guoguang, former vice minister of emergency management.

To date, China has established cooperative disaster emergency management relationships with over 30 international and regional organizations, and with more than 90 countries. It has also launched an international cooperation mechanism for natural disaster prevention and emergency management under the Belt and Road Initiative, creating a new global platform for disaster governance, according to Zheng.

At the same time, China is actively assisting other developing countries in the construction of disaster warning and monitoring systems. Through practices such as data sharing and the joint construction of monitoring facilities, China is helping these countries enhance their capabilities in identifying and monitoring disaster risks.

Innovation and cooperation are crucial to effective disaster management and mitigation, said Siddharth Chatterjee, the United Nations resident coordinator in China. He called on all parties to take further action by strengthening their political will, enhancing policy support and advancing partnership construction to fulfill international commitments and related mechanisms that have already been agreed.

UNICEF Deputy Representative to China Amanda Bissex said that countries should build emergency management systems that take into account the disaster response needs of young people and children, within the framework of South-South cooperation.

With the rapid development of the digital economy, experts at the conference said they believe there is a need to accelerate the application of digital technology cooperation in international emergency management cooperation.

"Digital technology and platforms can connect governments, businesses and the public, enabling the whole of society to respond more agilely to disasters," said Yang Jian, vice president of Tencent Group.

According to You Zhibin at the China Society of Emergency Management, those participating in international emergency management cooperation are becoming more diverse. Cooperation is expanding into areas beyond disaster relief, including emergency response planning, warning, monitoring, and post-disaster recovery.

"Moving forward, we should continue to build international emergency management cooperation mechanisms, refine the design of rules in the cooperation process, enhance the exchanges and training of emergency management professionals, and work together to address risk challenges," he said.

