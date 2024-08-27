Home>>
16,000 test licenses for autonomous vehicles issued in China
(Xinhua) 13:04, August 27, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- To date, Chinese public security authorities have issued a total of 16,000 test licenses for autonomous vehicles, the Ministry of Public Security announced on Tuesday.
At a press conference in Beijing, the ministry also revealed that 32,000 kilometers of roads nationwide have been opened for autonomous vehicle testing.
These initiatives have provided strong support for the advancement of autonomous driving technology in China, said Wang Qiang, a senior official from the ministry.
