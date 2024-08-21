China's autonomous driving technology is popular in global market

Photo shows an autonomous driving minibus developed by Chinese smart mobility company WeRide in Singapore. (Photo from the official website of WeRide)

Chinese autonomous driving technology is gaining international attention, popping up in a wide range of vehicles worldwide, such as street sweepers, massive mining trucks, shuttle buses, and taxi fleets.

The Chinese autonomous driving industry boasts a well-developed industrial chain and advanced technologies. Upon entering the global market, Chinese self-driving solutions can quickly hit the ground in destination countries.

The rapid development of Chinese domestic automakers has paved the way for autonomous driving companies to expand their global presence.

On July 31, Chinese autonomous vehicle technology company Pony.ai partnered with Singaporean cab operator ComfortDelGro Corporation to jointly promote the large-scale commercial operation of autonomous driving taxis. So far, the company has established partnerships for autonomous driving technology in South Korea, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On July 3, Chinese smart mobility company WeRide launched its first forward-fitted, mass-produced Level 4 autonomous driving minibus route for passenger operation on public roads in Singapore. Since its founding in 2017, WeRide has obtained autonomous driving licenses in China, the United States, the UAE, and Singapore, expanding its business into 30 cities in 7 countries around the world.

In recent years, Chinese autonomous driving companies have made steady progress in the global market. However, because operational settings vary from one country to another, they need to create partnerships and adopt different strategies that conform to specific local conditions.

Some of them focus more on technological exports, while some consider the application of technologies more important.

An autonomous driving sanitation vehicle developed by Chinese smart mobility company WeRide works on a street in Singapore. (Photo from the official website of WeRide)

In March this year, Pony.ai signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, planning to set up a regional research center in the country that develops frontier autonomous driving technologies and provides customized autonomous driving solutions to the European market and users.

WeRide has started commercial operation of its robotaxis on public roads in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with local mobility platforms. Since launching its robotaxi services nearly three years ago, the company has fulfilled more than 20,000 orders in the UAE, and is now looking to broaden its area of operation.

Besides, some Chinese autonomous driving companies sign cooperation agreements with local governments, and some have set up joint ventures with local enterprises or organizations. For instance, in October 2023, Pony.ai announced a plan to establish a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's futuristic city NEOM to provide self-driving solutions for the region.

"Our collaboration models take various forms. Sometimes we send out our technology abroad, while at other times we distribute our products. This includes deploying self-driving taxi fleets and services overseas, and providing customized autonomous driving solutions for local markets and users," said an executive with Pony.ai.

"We always maintain a high degree of flexibility and adaptability. The key is to align with local policies, market stages, and partner needs," the executive added.

What makes China's self-driving technologies so popular in foreign markets?

Firstly, China has a well-developed autonomous driving industrial chain, which allows for rapid application in different countries. Secondly, there is a growing demand in the global market, particularly in countries that are keen on developing autonomous driving technologies and have a significant requirement for autonomous vehicles in their public transportation sector. As a leading country in self-driving technology, China enjoys large growth potential in the global market.

Intelligent vehicle-mounted terminals to be exported are manufactured in a workshop of Jiangsu BDStar Automotive Electronic Co., Ltd., Suqian, east China's Jiangsu province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Jianghai)

Moreover, there are broader application scenarios overseas, with promising market prospects.

For instance, in Singapore, WeRide has partnered with a local sanitation and waste management company to conduct safety tests for its first batch of autonomous sanitation vehicles, which are expected to be put into operation by the end of this year.

In Australia, Chinese autonomous haulage solution company EACON has established a strategic partnership with a local mining contractor to provide unmanned solutions for mining trucks, aiming to reduce the high costs associated with human labor.

Some Chinese companies have conducted data-driven adaptive training and testing for different markets in the world, which is a crucial step for localized operations of self-driving technologies.

For example, to cope with the high temperatures in the UAE, WeRide has designed an all-round thermal management system for its onboard computing platform. Besides, in response to the corrosion threat posed by the salty and humid sea breeze in Abu Dhabi, it has developed a sensor cleaning system to ensure the stable operation of its self-driving vehicle fleets.

In recent years, China's autonomous driving industry has experienced rapid development and provided valuable insights for other countries and regions.

It is reported that the UAE is currently in the "driver present" stage of self-driving testing and operations. The local government has drawn inspiration from China's policies and systems and is actively exploring the commercialization of autonomous driving technology.

