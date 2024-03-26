Home>>
Shanghai boosts autonomous vehicle testing with 1,003 roads, covering 2,000+ kilometers
(People's Daily App) 16:11, March 26, 2024
Shanghai's Transport Commission on Tuesday announced the second round of roadways designated for driverless vehicle testing in Pudong New Area, bringing the city's total to 1,003 roads, covering over 2,000 kilometers.
(Video source: City News Service)
