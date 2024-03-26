Shanghai boosts autonomous vehicle testing with 1,003 roads, covering 2,000+ kilometers

Shanghai's Transport Commission on Tuesday announced the second round of roadways designated for driverless vehicle testing in Pudong New Area, bringing the city's total to 1,003 roads, covering over 2,000 kilometers.

