Mauritius parliament speaker commends China's innovation and development

Adrien Charles Duval, speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, is interviewed in Beijing, China, Aug.19, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Adrien Charles Duval, speaker of Mauritius' National Assembly, praised China's innovation and development during a recent visit. He commended China for charting its own path to modernization under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), noting its position as the world's second-largest economy.

Duval expressed his delight at visiting China for the first time leading a delegation to the 40th anniversary celebration of China's National People's Congress (NPC) joining the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The delegation also attended a seminar on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for developing countries' parliaments.

Duval highlighted China's active participation in the IPU over the past four decades.

He emphasized the strong, enduring cooperation between China's NPC and Mauritius' National Assembly, citing a 2018 memorandum of understanding on legislative cooperation among various agreements.

Adrien Charles Duval, speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, visits the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, China, Aug. 19, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Reflecting on his visit to the Museum of the CPC, Duval described it as "a profound learning journey". He praised China's development to become the world's second-largest economy, attributing this success to the CPC's leadership and China's commitment to its own path to modernization.

Duval also acknowledged China's crucial role in assisting countries in Africa and the Indian Ocean region. He stressed the importance of China's continued leadership in promoting dialogue and mutual support among nations.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism that the seminar would play a constructive role in enhancing friendly cooperation between Mauritius and China, as well as strengthening legislative exchanges among developing countries.

