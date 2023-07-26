Senior CPC official visits Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, wrapped up a visit to Mauritius on Tuesday.

During the four-day visit, Liu met with Pravind Jugnauth, leader of the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) of Mauritius and Mauritian prime minister, Maneesh Gobin, general secretary of the MSM, Alan Ganoo, leader of Mouvement Patriotique and Mauritian minister of foreign affairs, and leaders of the Mauritius Labour Party, the MSM, the Mauritian Social Democratic Party and other political parties.

The two sides agreed to implement the important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, harness the strength of political mutual trust, mutually beneficial cooperation and people-to-people bonds, advance inter-party exchanges, promote cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, culture, education, infrastructure and climate change, so as to advance the in-depth development of China-Mauritius relations and China-Africa relations.

