China's basic medical insurance covers over 70 pct of village clinics

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 72 percent of village clinics in China have been included in the national medical insurance system as part of the country's efforts to enhance healthcare services in rural areas, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA).

Statistics from the NHSA reveal that there are currently 580,000 village clinics nationwide, with about 100,000 designated as institutions covered by basic medical insurance. Additionally, the services provided by 320,000 clinics are now eligible for reimbursement at township health centers.

The inclusion of village clinics in China's medical insurance system is a crucial measure to meet the growing healthcare needs of rural residents and enhance access to medical treatment and medications for common illnesses, a senior NHSA official said in a statement released on Monday.

To ensure that every village has access to medical insurance services, the NHSA and the National Health Commission jointly issued a document in late July, pledging to include all eligible village clinics in China's medical insurance institution list by the end of 2024.

Furthermore, the official highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve a long-term mechanism that prevents individuals from falling into poverty due to diseases, and expand basic medical insurance coverage among rural low-income populations.

