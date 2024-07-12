Chinese health authority releases typical instances of misusing medical insurance funds

Xinhua) 14:12, July 12, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's National Healthcare Security Administration released a list of more than 60 typical instances of misusing medical insurance funds on Friday.

The instances were unveiled in an inspection carried out without notice, launched in April of this year.

The released instances consisted of practices of misusing medical insurance funds in six medical specialties such as cardiovascular medicine, orthopedics and rehabilitation medicine.

The practices included repeatedly charging fees and using the funds to pay for expenses on medicines and services not covered by medical insurance.

In late June, the administration announced that the inspection found four hospitals in Henan and Liaoning provinces involved in suspected medical insurance fraud activities.

