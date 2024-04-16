Home>>
249 mln women covered by maternity insurance in China
(Xinhua) 09:33, April 16, 2024
BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of women participating in China's maternity insurance scheme climbed to 249 million by the end of 2023, an increase of over 3 million from the previous year, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration.
China's maternity insurance ensures that women in employment receive a basic income when they take leave from work for pregnancy and childbirth, and reimburses medical expenses related to childbirth.
Women not in employment are able to have their childbirth-related medical expenses reimbursed by participating in the country's basic medical insurance scheme.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China unifies medicine catalog covered by medical insurance
- China's cross-provincial medical expense settlement to cover more diseases
- 1.334 bln people covered by China's basic medical insurance
- Coverage of China's basic medical insurance stable
- List of orphan drugs available at lower prices gets longer
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.