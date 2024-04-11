1.334 bln people covered by China's basic medical insurance

Xinhua) April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The number of people covered by China's basic medical insurance reached 1.334 billion at the end of 2023, accounting for over 95 percent of the country's total population, showed an official statistical report unveiled Thursday.

