Foreign envoys praise China's new energy push

People's Daily Online) 10:37, August 26, 2024

Over 30 people, including foreign envoys and diplomats from 23 countries and representatives of international organizations, visited the National Wind and Solar Energy Storage and Transmission Demonstration Base in Zhangbei county, Zhangjiakou city, north China's Hebei Province, on Aug. 21.

Zhangbei, known as "the homeland of wind energy and the ocean of solar energy," has emerged as a hub for renewable power innovation. The demonstration base, set against a backdrop of sprawling grasslands and mountains, features wind turbines of various sizes and arrays of photovoltaic panels.

Wind turbines and photovoltaic panels near the National Wind and Solar Energy Storage and Transmission Demonstration Base in Zhangbei county, Zhangjiakou city, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Yu Yang)

The facility is the world's largest project to combine wind and solar power with energy storage and smart transmission. By the end of May 2024, the base had generated 12 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Foreign envoys and representatives of international organizations receive a presentation on the National Wind and Solar Energy Storage and Transmission Demonstration Project in front of a sand table model of the project. (People's Daily Online/Fang Tong)

The project left a deep impression on the visitors.

"It's interesting, especially the integration part of it – integrating different technologies into one management system – different sources but integrated into a distribution system that is capable of being safe, being reliable and I believe also cost-friendly," said Stephen Bainous Kargbo, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization representative in China.

"I think, from that point of view, China … has a lot to offer other countries, the rest of the world and, in particular, developing countries," added Kargbo, noting the project's potential to advance the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Mohsen Bakhtiar, ambassador of Iran to China, during an interview. (People's Daily Online/Fang Tong)

Mohsen Bakhtiar, Iran's ambassador to China, expressed hope for collaboration with Chinese companies in clean energy and applying these technologies to Iran's power industry.

"I think it is possible for us to cooperate together … in the central region of Iran, you can find high and efficient sunshine, and this is very good for producing electricity from renewable energy, " said Bakhtiar.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)