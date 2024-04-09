China's deepest geothermal well drilled to 5,200 meters

Xinhua) 10:05, April 09, 2024

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's deepest geothermal exploration well, Fushenre-1, has completed drilling in the country's southern island province of Hainan, reaching a subterranean depth of 5,200 meters, China's petrochemical giant Sinopec said on Monday.

It set a new record for the deepest geothermal exploration well in China, according to the company.

The successful drilling of the geothermal exploration well revealed the formation mechanism of geothermal energy in south China, and will help to improve the large-scale development and utilization of geothermal resources in the region.

Geothermal energy is a stable and low-carbon form of renewable energy with large reserves and widespread distribution, said Guo Xusheng, chief geologist of Sinopec.

The company is dedicated to exploring geothermal energy development, and has established nearly 100 million square meters of geothermal heating capacity and built several regional geothermal heating projects.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)