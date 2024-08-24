Home>>
U.S. National Security Advisor to visit China
(Xinhua) 10:48, August 24, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China from August 27 to 29.
Sullivan's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday.
According to Mao, the two sides will hold a new round of China-U.S. strategic communication.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges U.S. to honor commitments concerning Xizang-related issues
- Chinese embassy urges U.S., certain countries to stop provoking confrontation in South China Sea
- China-U.S. financial working group holds fifth meeting
- Shenzhen-LA economic and trade forum to promote local exchanges, cooperation
- Chinese military slams U.S. for attempting to maintain hegemony with nuclear weapons
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.