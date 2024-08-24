U.S. National Security Advisor to visit China

Xinhua) 10:48, August 24, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will visit China from August 27 to 29.

Sullivan's visit is at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday.

According to Mao, the two sides will hold a new round of China-U.S. strategic communication.

