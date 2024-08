Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Xinhua) 09:48, August 24, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed the following ambassadors in accordance with a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Friday.

Ma Jia was appointed ambassador to Myanmar, replacing Chen Hai.

Yu Dunhai was appointed ambassador to Nigeria, replacing Cui Jianchun.

Tong Defa was appointed ambassador to Ghana, replacing Lu Kun.

Yang Xiaoguang was appointed ambassador to Papua New Guinea, replacing Zeng Fanhua.

Chen Hai was appointed ambassador to Ethiopia, replacing Zhao Zhiyuan.

Wang Yu was appointed ambassador to Somalia, replacing Fei Shengchao.

Zhou Ping was appointed ambassador to Gabon, replacing Li Jinjin.

Han Jing was appointed ambassador to Zambia, replacing Du Xiaohui.

Fan Yong was appointed ambassador to Botswana, replacing Wang Xuefeng.

