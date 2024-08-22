Feature: Chinese products fuel rise of digital entrepreneurs in Kenya

Xinhua) 10:46, August 22, 2024

NAIROBI, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Elijah Mwandawire's eyes have been fixed on his mobile phone for the past 30 minutes, captivated by the plot line of the latest drama series on Chinese pay television company StarTimes.

The 34-year-old businessman is a devoted subscriber to the streaming service, which allows him to watch both local shows and Kungfu movies on demand.

His love for martial arts movies was ignited by his desire to remain fit, inspired by his favorite action star, Jackie Chan.

Mwandawire's attention to the mobile screen is occasionally interrupted by a phone call from a client ordering a smart TV from his digital store, which operates through the Chinese e-commerce platform Kilimall, based in Nairobi.

The father of two flips through his Vivo phone as he confirms an order from a customer and dispatches the device via a Dayun motorbike -- both Chinese brands well-regarded in Kenya.

Mwandawire joins a long list of Kenyans whose lives have been positively transformed thanks to products made in China that are now readily available locally.

He told Xinhua on Sunday from his residence in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that his affinity for Chinese products began 10 years ago when he was laid off from his job as a sales representative at a leading telecom service provider.

At that time, many smartphone brands were beyond his financial reach, but he found Chinese brands to be budget-friendly.

His first mobile phone was a Tecno, purchased with savings he had accumulated from years of formal employment.

"Ever since then, all my phones have been Chinese brands because they have all the latest features at an affordable pocket-friendly price," Mwandawire added.

His smartphone not only helps him manage his e-commerce business but also keeps him connected with friends and family through various social media apps.

To navigate the busy streets of Nairobi more efficiently, he opted for a Dayun motorbike, recommended by a friend for its reliability.

Previously, he depended on the unreliable public transport system which often made him late for meetings. The motorbike's low fuel consumption and readily available spare parts have proven invaluable.

As China's largest trading partner in East Africa, Kenya has become an important participant in China's Belt and Road Initiative and the gateway for Chinese enterprises into Africa. In 2023, their total trade volume reached around 8.1 billion U.S. dollars, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

