Interview: China further improves socialist rule of law through reform

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's reform in the judicial, procuratorial and public security domains has yielded historical results since the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) National Congress in 2012, contributing to the ever-improving system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, according to CPC official Yin Bai in an interview with Xinhua.

Yin, secretary general of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that among the achievements in these domains, judicial resources have been allocated in a fairer fashion, a multi-dimensional and targeted litigation system has been formed at a quicker pace, and human rights are protected more effectively.

The total number of criminal cases and public security cases filed throughout 2023 decreased by 12.9 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively, compared to 2019, while people's sense of safety index reached 98.2 percent, said Yin, adding that China is now widely acclaimed as one of the safest countries in the world.

Yin also highlighted the efforts to ensure sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and observance of the law by all, as well as to advance the rule of law in foreign-related affairs and to nurture responsible and law-abiding officials in charge of these domains.

Further efforts will be made to apply a holistic approach to national security and refine institutional mechanisms to safeguard national security, Yin said.

To boost China's high-quality development, judicial, procuratorial and public security organs will strive to maintain the order of the market economy, build a law-based business environment, and elevate the capability to provide public services, he said.

In particular, Yin said that efforts will be made to establish a mechanism for commercial dispute settlement that integrates mediation, arbitration and litigation; jointly accelerate work to grant permanent urban residency to eligible people who move from rural to urban areas; and explore the establishment of a migration system for talent with cutting-edge skills.

