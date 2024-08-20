Home>>
Musical instrument manufacturing leads way towards high-quality economic development in Suning, N China’s Hebei
(People's Daily Online) 09:44, August 20, 2024
|A worker debugs a piano at the factory of a musical instrument manufacturing company in Suning county, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Yuan Liwei)
In recent years, Suning county in north China’s Hebei Province has actively guided local musical instrument manufacturing companies to undergo transformations and upgrades. In addition to the existing production of traditional Chinese musical instruments, the county has introduced the production of Western musical instruments like the piano and violin. This has given the county more momentum on its path to high-quality economic development.
At present, musical instrument production in Suning county has created jobs for over 10,000 people. The annual production volume of the industry has exceeded 1 million instruments, and the musical instruments are sold to dozens of countries and regions.
