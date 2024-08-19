We Are China

Air taxi service linking Pudong, Kunshan put into operation

Ecns.cn) 15:09, August 19, 2024

A passenger gets off a helicopter at the Xingye aviation base in Pudong District, Shanghai, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

The inaugural flight, carrying two passengers, left Kunshan of east China's Jiangsu Province and landed at the Xingye aviation base 28 minutes later.

A helicopter lands at the Xingye aviation base in Pudong, Shanghai, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

Two helicopters land at the Xingye aviation base in Pudong, Shanghai, Aug. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Network/Yin Liqin)

