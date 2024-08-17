Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on Philippine coast guard vessel's illegal anchoring in lagoon of Xianbin Jiao

Xinhua) 10:49, August 17, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has asked the Philippines to stop its infringement activities and withdraw its coast guard vessel in the lagoon of the Xianbin Jiao at once, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment that a Philippine coast guard vessel has recently been anchoring in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao.

Xianbin Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao, the spokesperson said. The Philippine vessel entered the lagoon of the Xianbin Jiao without permission and has been there for a long time, which seriously infringes on China's sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and threatens the peace and stability in the South China Sea.

China has lodged solemn representations with the Philippines through diplomatic channels and asked the Philippines to stop its infringement activities and withdraw the vessel at once, said the spokesperson.

China is closely monitoring the developments and will take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and uphold the sanctity of the DOC, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)