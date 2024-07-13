China urges illegally stationed Philippine ships to leave

Xinhua) 13:25, July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday urged the Philippines to withdraw its personnel and ships illegally stationed at Xianbin Jiao of the Nansha Qundao in the South China Sea.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks while responding to a media query regarding China Coast Guard's measures against the Philippine ships transferring personnel and supplies to its Coast Guard ships illegally stationed at Xianbin Jiao.

Noting that China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Qundao, including Xianbin Jiao, Zhang said the law enforcement operations of the Chinese side are legitimate and justified, and the Philippine side has seriously violated China's sovereignty and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, particularly Article 5.

The spokesperson said that such actions have escalated tensions in the South China Sea and further undermined regional peace and stability.

"We urge the Philippine side to immediately withdraw its personnel and ships, and stop heading down the wrong path," said Zhang.

