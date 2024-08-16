Former US Open champion Raducanu and Olympic silver medalist Wang Xinyu to play in Hong Kong Open

HONG KONG, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Former US Open women's singles champion Emma Raducanu and Paris Olympics mixed doubles silver medalist Wang Xinyu will play the WTA Hong Kong Open in October, the Hong Kong, China Tennis Association (HKCTA) announced here on Friday.

Raducanu, ranked 71st in the world, and Wang Xinyu, the world No. 41, will be joined by defending champion Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Guangzhou Open titlist Wang Xiyu in the WTA 250 tournament.

World No. 6 Andrey Rublev of Russia has agreed to defend his title in the ATP250 tournament.

HKCTA president Michael Cheng said a new WTA 125 event will be added to the tennis calendar, making the Hong Kong Open a three-tournament fixture.

The WTA125 tournament will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, the WTA250 event will take place from Oct 26 to Nov. 3, and the ATP250 fixture has been scheduled from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 next year.

"Hong Kong has the distinction of being only one of three cities in Asia, aside from Beijing and Tokyo, to stage both an ATP and WTA Tour event," said Cheng. "The introduction of a WTA 125 event to Hong Kong this year provides an exciting new competitive opportunity for our elite local women players, along with other 'rising stars' in the region and internationally."

