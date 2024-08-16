U.S. double standards on anti-doping

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

Recently, some U.S. media outlets and politicians have been continuously hyping up the so-called doping issues, smearing Chinese swimmers and extending political manipulation into the arena of sports.

Their accusations against Chinese athletes are totally baseless. According to World Aquatics, Chinese Olympic swimmers were the most tested athletes in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics with an average of 21 anti-doping tests each.

In just 10 days after the Chinese swimming team arrived in France, Chinese swimmers had undergone nearly 200 tests administered by the International Testing Agency, with no issues detected.

While the United States exercises its “long-arm jurisdiction” and uses doping accusations to attack athletes from other countries, it applies glaring double standards to its own athletes.

According to a Reuters report, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has allowed American athletes who had used performance-enhancing drugs to avoid punishment and act as informants. This “one rule for us, another for everyone else” approach has laid bare the United States’ blatant double standards.

