Ammo vending machines may lead to more shootings in the U.S.

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

A company has recently installed vending machines that sell bullets in grocery stores in several states in the U.S., the Associated Press reported. These ammo vending machines offer “24/7” access to bullets, allowing patrons to pick up bullets within minutes.

According to the company, bullet-vending machines are “safer” than purchasing ammo online, as the machines make use of age-verification technology. However, critics worry that these vending machines may promote bullet sales and potentially lead to more shootings in the U.S.

Gun violence has become one of the most serious social problems in the U.S. According to data released by the Gun Violence Archive on July 31, 2024, there has been 320 mass shootings in the U.S. this year – defined as four or more people shot or killed in a single event, not including the shooter. Gun violence has resulted in 9,920 deaths and 19,066 injuries.

