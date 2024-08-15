Four injured in shooting at U.S. Virginia State University

Xinhua) 10:26, August 15, 2024

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Four people were injured in a shooting that took place in a large crowd at Virginia State University in Chesterfield County, southern Virginia, early Wednesday, police said.

About 12:36 a.m. local time, officers responded to a report of gunfire on Boisseau Street, where they discovered four people had been shot -- two men and two women, according to a press release from the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police said that all four individuals were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"Following a swift response from police officers, two suspects were taken into custody at the scene," the university said in a statement.

The two 21-year-old men taken into custody were charged with brandishing a firearm, and one of them was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the Associated Press.

"The investigation is ongoing, with support from Chesterfield Police and Virginia State Police. At this point, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the VSU community," the university said.

