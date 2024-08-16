Chinese envoy urges respect for South Sudan's sovereignty, ownership in political transition

Xinhua) 09:18, August 16, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, on Wednesday urged the international community to earnestly respect South Sudan's sovereignty and ownership in its political transition, and refrain from interventionist pressurizing or imposing external standards.

South Sudan has been making great efforts to promote political transition and maintain national stability, and the international community should support the country in better implementing the Revitalized Agreement, encourage parties to engage in political dialogue, strength unity and mutual trust, and garner more political consensus from the general elections, Dai said in remarks at the Security Council briefing on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

"China welcomes South Sudan's announcement to hold general elections in the coming December, and supports South Sudan in capitalizing on this opportunity to move forward towards peace," he said.

Highlighting the difficulties and challenges facing South Sudan in financing elections, the ambassador called for providing additional resources for the functioning of key institutions such as the national elections commission and the deployment of unified forces.

He underscored South Sudan's unique national conditions and realities, stressing that the people of South Sudan "have the right to determine their country's destiny."

Addressing the security challenges such as intercommunal conflicts in South Sudan, Dai expressed support for the government of South Sudan in engaging dialogue with the relevant communities, as well as intercommunal dialogue to seek lasting solutions to the disputes over land, pasture, and transhumance, and achieve peace and reconciliation as soon as possible.

He also urged the international community and UNMISS to continue to support the government of South Sudan in strengthening capacity building in the field of security, advancing security sector reform, and effectively enhancing its capacity to protect civilians.

Emphasizing the impact of the conflict in Sudan on the security situation in South Sudan, he called on the international community to help South Sudan curb the cross-border flow of armed elements, crack down on cross-border crimes and the illegal trafficking of small arms and light weapons, and maintain security and stability in South Sudan.

Dai urged the World Bank, the United Nations Development Program, and other development partners, as well as traditional donors, to provide greater support to South Sudan in terms of livelihood security and economic development.

"The international community should take seriously the severe challenges posed by insufficient humanitarian response funds in South Sudan, step up humanitarian assistance, and meet the humanitarian needs of South Sudan," Dai said, adding that China, as a major troop-contributing country to UNMISS, "will continue to firmly support the work of UNMISS and contribute to the peace and prosperity of South Sudan."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)