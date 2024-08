Xi, Lula exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of China-Brazil ties

Xinhua) 16:20, August 15, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.

