Xi's explanation of key reform resolution to be published by Qiushi Journal

Xinhua) 15:52, August 15, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Explanation of the Resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization will be published on Friday.

The explanation, made by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

