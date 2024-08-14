Influencer store visits gather steam, stimulate consumption

People's Daily Online) 08:25, August 14, 2024

Wang Jianan’s team makes a video at a restaurant. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

In recent years, the rise of the digital economy has led to the emergence of a new trend: exploring shops and restaurants and reviewing products through short videos and blog posts. Professionals in this field connect the online and offline worlds by sharing their authentic consumer experiences.

The influencer trend

“I used to struggle with deciding where to eat, but ever since I started following shop exploration videos, I've discovered so many restaurants I want to try,” said a woman surnamed Wang, living in Beijing's Chaoyang district. She frequently visits spots recommended by influencers, discovering many “hidden gems”.

Checking out recommendations and reviews from bloggers and influencers on online platforms before going out to eat or travel has become a habit for many consumers.

The bloggers and influencers evaluate various aspects of businesses, such as the interior, products, and services, and share their personal experiences through live-streaming, short videos, and written content, providing valuable consumer references.

According to Yang Hutao, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Institute of Economics, the rise of shop exploration is closely tied to the support of digital technology.

“Digital technology breaks the limitations of time and space in service provision, allowing service providers to interact on a more personal level with consumers,” said Yang.

A report published by the Institute of Industrial and Technological Economics at the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research reveals that there are currently millions of active store exploration influencers on online platforms.

In the first three quarters of 2023, 1.65 million individuals earned income through store exploration on the short-video platform Douyin, representing a year-on-year increase of 131 percent. Furthermore, 580,000 people achieved a stable income through this activity.

A new profession

Dong Zhenxuan, hailing from Wenzhou city in east China’s Zhejiang Province, used to work as a budgeter at a construction company.

Outside of work, she had a passion for photography and a love for food. She even invested in professional equipment specifically for capturing food. Eventually, she turned her interests into her profession and transitioned into a foodie influencer.

“Being a foodie influencer not only allows me to indulge in various culinary delights from different places, but also provides an opportunity to engage in conversations with restaurant owners and hear their unique life stories, immersing myself in a vibrant urban lifestyle,” Dong said.

Wang Jianan, who works in Beijing, collaborates with his friends to run a food exploration video account. His main responsibilities include filming and editing. Wang said that since venturing into the world of food exploration, his perspective on the world has broadened.

“In my previous occupations, my exposure to information was limited. However, after diving into the food exploration industry, I have been able to connect with various industries and witness things I wouldn't have otherwise. It has been a refreshing life experience for me,” Wang explained.

At the end of July, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security included the new occupation of “life service experience officer” under the category of “internet marketing specialist” in its release of occupational information. This marked the official recognition of “store explorers”.

“With the recognition of the new profession of 'life service experience officer', it is expected that more people will join the store exploration industry,” said a representative from Douyin.

Benefiting stores

An increasing number of consumers are now seeking high-quality and differentiated service experiences, placing greater emphasis on the cultural significance behind their consumption. Store exploration services effectively cater to the evolving consumer demands, said Hong Qunlian, a researcher at the Institute of Industrial and Technological Economics at the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research.

Businesses can clearly benefit from influencer store visits. According to data from Douyin, influencer store visits helped boost physical businesses' revenue by 94.6 billion yuan (about $13.17 billion) in 2023.

“Influencer store visits not only lower marketing expenses but also enhance businesses’ precision in acquiring customers. Moreover, businesses can refine their products and services based on influencers’ evaluations and consumer feedback, thereby driving quality improvement on the supply side,” explained Hong.

Yang believes that store exploration is an industry characterized by detailed division of labor and specialization. Store explorers focus on specific industries, sectors, and even niche products, and this can encourage service providers to achieve economies of scale in certain categories.

In particular, more and more roadside stores are gaining attention from consumers thanks to influencers. Dong’s lens has captured many night markets and “street stalls”: from street-side shops that have been in business for over twenty years to specialty snacks with decades or even centuries of history. In the past two years, she visited over 30 cities across the country, promoting over 300 local snacks.

Many small, non-chain stores, old stores, and niche service providers are often at the tail end of the market, with high search costs for consumers and information gaps limiting consumer choices. Store explorers are able to reach that tail end and at low cost spread the information about those shops quickly on platforms, bringing new opportunities to these undiscovered or forgotten shops.

