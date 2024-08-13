New record set with 100 billion parcels delivered so far

11:26, August 13, 2024 By Luo Wangshu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Staff members at the joint distribution center in Yucheng handle parcels with the help of a sorting machine. (Photo by ZHANG YU/CHINA NEWS SERVICE)

According to the State Post Bureau of China, China's parcel delivery sector has set a new record by handling over 100 billion parcels as of Tuesday, 71 days earlier than last year.

This achievement underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of the Chinese express delivery market. The remarkable growth highlights the sector's robust development and reflects the broader resilience and vitality of China's economy.

This milestone marks the fourth consecutive year that China's annual parcel volume has surpassed 100 billion. The continued expansion of the sector demonstrates its crucial role in supporting economic activity and consumer demands, further showcasing the strength and adaptability of China's logistics infrastructure.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)