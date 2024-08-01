China to put consumption promotion at more prominent position: top economic planner
BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China will actively expand domestic demand and put consumption promotion at a more prominent position in the next step, Yuan Da, a senior official with the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) told a press conference Thursday.
The NDRC will launch efforts to boost consumption of major commodities such as automobiles and home appliances, and to improve and expand the quality and capacity of service consumption in education, elderly care, child care, and domestic services, Yuan said.
Support will be given to the high-quality development of cultural and sports tourism, Yuan said, adding that continuous optimization of convenience measures for personnel exchanges will be made to make travel in China more convenient and comfortable for foreign visitors.
