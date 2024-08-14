China to see record-high air passenger trips in 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see record-high air passenger trips in 2024, according to Song Zhiyong, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Speaking at the three-day Asia Pacific Summit for Aviation Safety 2024 (AP-SAS 2024) that opened in Beijing on Tuesday, Song said air passenger trips may reach 700 million this year.

During the first half of the year, the total transport turnover, passenger trips, and cargo and mail transport volume of China's civil aviation sector rose 11.9 percent, 9 percent and 18.7 percent, respectively, from the same period in 2019, Song noted.

In terms of scale, the country's civil aviation transportation has ranked second in the world for 19 consecutive years and its contribution to global aviation growth has exceeded 20 percent, according to Song.

At present, China boasts 4,335 transport aircraft and 262 airports, with a total transport capacity of 1.6 billion passengers, Song said.

He added that the annual flight time of unmanned aerial vehicles has reached tens of millions of hours, and the number of newly registered drones is growing at a rate of 100,000 per month.

The CAAC jointly organized the AP-SAS 2024 with the Flight Safety Foundation, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore to discuss safety-related challenges and measures to enhance aviation safety.

The theme of this year's summit is "Shaping Safety Excellence: A Human-Focused Approach."

Launched in 2023, the AP-SAS provides a platform for aviation leaders and professionals to connect and share experiences and expertise on aviation safety matters.

