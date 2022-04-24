China's road passenger transport shrinks in first quarter

April 24, 2022

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's road passenger transport saw a decline in the first three months of 2022, official data showed.

The country's road transport network handled about 969 million passenger trips during the period, down 26.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Central China's Henan Province saw the sharpest slump of 60.6 percent, followed by the provinces of Anhui and Jiangxi.

Bucking the downturn, Beijing registered an 18.3 percent increase in the period.

In March alone, the number of road passenger trips in China amounted to about 298 million.

