Home>>
China's road passenger transport shrinks in first quarter
(Xinhua) 08:19, April 24, 2022
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China's road passenger transport saw a decline in the first three months of 2022, official data showed.
The country's road transport network handled about 969 million passenger trips during the period, down 26.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.
Central China's Henan Province saw the sharpest slump of 60.6 percent, followed by the provinces of Anhui and Jiangxi.
Bucking the downturn, Beijing registered an 18.3 percent increase in the period.
In March alone, the number of road passenger trips in China amounted to about 298 million.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
- BDS-3 system facilitates public transportation in east China's Nanchang
- Chinese passengers in 260 cities will soon share one transport card
- U.S. passenger plane makes emergency landing after engine catches smoke
- Coin-tossing passenger avoids punishment
- Passengers set off on trips for coming National Day holidays
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.