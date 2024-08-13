Home>>
China's courier sector handles over 100 billion parcels so far this year
(Xinhua) 11:12, August 13, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw its delivery volume this year exceed 100 billion parcels on Tuesday, reaching this mark 71 days earlier than in 2023 and signaling a booming consumer market, according to the State Post Bureau.
