China's courier sector sets record, handling 20 bln parcels in 83 days
(Xinhua) 15:33, March 25, 2021
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector has delivered 20 billion parcels in record time, official data shows.
This year, it took the express delivery industry just 83 days to handle 20 billion parcels, 45 days less than it took to handle the same quantity last year, according to the State Post Bureau.
On a daily basis, the courier sector had handled 240 million parcels, according to the bureau.
It projected that China would deliver over 95 billion parcels in 2021.
