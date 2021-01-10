Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Jan 10, 2021
China to handle over 120 bln parcels in 2021

(Xinhua)    09:09, January 10, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to handle 121.9 billion parcels in 2021, up 12 percent year on year, according to the country's State Post Bureau.

The express delivery industry will handle 95.5 billion parcels during the period, and its operating revenue will reach 980 billion yuan (about 151.45 billion U.S. dollars), the bureau said.

The entire postal industry is expected to see its business revenue reach 1.2 trillion yuan in 2021, 11 percent higher compared with a year ago.

In 2020, business volume and revenue of the courier sector reportedly came in at 2.1 trillion yuan and 1.1 trillion yuan, respectively, according to the bureau. 

