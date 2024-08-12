China's Global Civilization Initiative key pillar for community with shared future, say experts

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) is a key pillar in China's vision for a community with a shared future for mankind and would be significant in fostering global peace, cooperation, and mutual respect and dialogue among civilizations, Pakistani experts have said.

The experts shared these views on Friday during a seminar on GCI here at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), an Islamabad-based think-think.

Addressing the seminar, Sohail Mahmood, former foreign secretary of Pakistan and director general of the ISSI, said that the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and GCI represented an alternative vision for global governance and human progress.

Inspired by Chinese wisdom and principles of peaceful coexistence, the GCI focuses on respect for diversity, mutual learning, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Additionally, Masood Khalid, Pakistan's former Ambassador to China, reflected on China's integrated approach to global governance through the three initiatives.

He stressed that these initiatives offer strategic guidance for building a global community with a shared future, embracing changes, and addressing challenges faced by humanity.

Khalid emphasized Pakistan's steadfast support for the Chinese initiatives, acknowledging the deep-rooted and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

