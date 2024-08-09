Zero gravity showdown aboard China's Tiangong space station

(People's Daily App) 15:32, August 09, 2024

With the 2024 Paris Olympics still in full swing, three Shenzhou-18 mission taikonauts held their own version of the Games aboard the Tiangong space station on August 8. Watch as they show off their skills in table tennis, volleyball and various swim strokes — all in zero gravity, offering a glimpse into their active lives in space.

(Edited by Liu Haozhe and Shen Niming)

