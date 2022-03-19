Second class from China's space station scheduled on March 23

Xinhua) 10:27, March 19, 2022

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- The second lecture from China's Tiangong space station is scheduled at 3:40 p.m. on March 23, the China Manned Space Agency announced Friday.

The lecture will be given by the Shenzhou-13 astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu.

The upcoming lecture, the second of the "Tiangong Class" series, will also be held as a space-Earth talk among the astronaut crew in space and the youth on Earth, aiming to ignite their aspirations for science and space.

This time, they will conduct diverse experiments such as crystallization of saturated liquid, liquid bridge, and water-oil separation in space.

They will also demonstrate the difference between throwing objects in space and on Earth, and show the audience space science facilities.

The three Chinese astronauts went into space aboard the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and entered China's space station on Oct. 16, embarking on the country's longest-ever crewed space mission.

The upcoming class will be the second by Chinese astronauts from the country's space station and the third by Chinese astronauts from space.

