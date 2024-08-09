Home>>
China's PPI down 0.8 pct in July
(Xinhua) 11:17, August 09, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 0.8 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.