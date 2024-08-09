China's PPI down 0.8 pct in July

August 09, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 0.8 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

