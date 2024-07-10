Home>>
China's PPI down 0.8 pct in June
(Xinhua) 13:39, July 10, 2024
BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 0.8 percent year on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
