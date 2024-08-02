EVTOL aircraft completes maiden flight in Nanjing
An electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makes a maiden flight over the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The eVTOL aircraft successfully completed its trial flight crossing the Yangtze River with a total range of 25 kilometers and a duration of 10 minutes for a round trip.
