We Are China

EVTOL aircraft completes maiden flight in Nanjing

Ecns.cn) 15:06, August 02, 2024

An electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makes a maiden flight over the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The eVTOL aircraft successfully completed its trial flight crossing the Yangtze River with a total range of 25 kilometers and a duration of 10 minutes for a round trip.

An electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makes a maiden flight over the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

An electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft makes a maiden flight over the Yangtze River in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)