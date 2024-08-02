China's Hefei sees increased China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 11:19, August 02, 2024

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train waiting for departure at the logistics base of Hefei north railway station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. A total of 380 China-Europe freight trains departing from Hefei between January and July this year, marking a 3 percent increase from the previous year. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows a China-Europe freight train departing from the logistics base of Hefei north railway station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 1, 2024 shows a view of the logistics base of Hefei north railway station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

A staff member guides the loading work at the logistics base of Hefei north railway station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024.

