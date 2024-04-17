China-Europe freight train services see robust expansion in Q1

People's Daily Online) 11:23, April 17, 2024

A total of 4,541 China-Europe freight train trips took place in the first three months of 2024, up 9 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)