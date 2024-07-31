Picking edible fungi in SW China's Yunnan popular among tourists

People's Daily Online) 10:39, July 31, 2024

"Picking edible fungi in Yunnan has really taken off. During last summer vacation, the demand for edible fungus picking was so overwhelming that we couldn't keep up with the orders. This year, the number of people involved in the industry has increased tenfold, and the number of tourists has tripled or even quadrupled," said a blogger nicknamed "Mr. Lu in Dali" who provides parent-child tourism products such as picking edible fungi and watching fireflies, in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

He noticed that while edible fungus picking was relatively niche last year, it has now become a popular activity.

In Yunnan, there is a saying that goes: "If you ask Yunnan locals to wake up at 8 a.m. for work, they might struggle, but if you ask them to pick edible fungi at 8 a.m., they'll be up on the mountain with a flashlight by 4 a.m."

Tourists show fungi they picked at a scenic zone in Nanhua county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Nanhua County Committee)

Nowadays, more and more tourists from other regions have added edible fungus picking to their must-do lists when visiting Yunnan.

This summer, Xiaocang (pseudonym) and her husband, hailing from Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, are planning to take their child on a week-long trip to Dali city, Yunnan Province by high-speed train.

"We have already made arrangements with a local guide, and we'll be heading out to pick edible fungi early the next morning after our arrival," she said.

Although there are plenty of tourists who rely on social media guides to pick edible fungi themselves, Xiaocang believes that local guides are essential for ensuring a successful and safe picking experience.

"Mr. Lu in Dali" mentioned that most of his clients are families, and he has even received guests from as far as the United States. Domestic clients seeking the pleasure of picking edible fungi also come from places in northeast China and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, he added.

Currently, the blogger guides two to three families daily on mountain expeditions to gather edible fungi. They usually collect a basket full of Boletus edulis and other mushroom varieties. After this, the tourists have the option to take their mushrooms to local restaurants for cooking and tasting.

"I am well aware of the precise locations where mushrooms thrive. With the recent abundant rainfall, mushrooms are flourishing, making it the perfect time for tourists to visit. As of now, two-thirds of my July schedule is already fully booked," he said.

The blogger charges an average of 200 yuan (about $27.5) per person for group bookings.

According to him, it is possible for a well-organized team to earn 100,000 yuan (about $13,750) per month during the mushroom picking season, but this is not a common occurrence. Only a few businesses in Dali can achieve such high income, while others may earn just over 10,000 yuan (about $1,375) per month.

According to online travel agency Ctrip, several travel agencies have added edible mushroom picking to their range of tourism offerings.

Lao'an (pseudonym) is a local from Dali. Originally running a B&B hotel, he decided to turn edible fungus picking into a paid activity after leading an increasing number of tourists into the mountains for the experience.

This year, Lao'an made being an edible fungus picking guide his main profession. He also offers activities such as hiking and tea picking.

Compared to adults, "Mr. Lu in Dali" prefers taking children up the mountain. He believes that mushroom picking requires patience and curiosity, and children are better at discovering things.

Lao'an takes around 10 people per day to pick edible mushrooms in the mountains. As most of his guests are parents with children, mushroom picking has become an educational activity.

According to "Mr. Lu in Dali," Boletus edulis and the lurid bolete are more common, while truffles and matsutake have higher environmental requirements and are usually found in remote mountains, making them less common in Dali.

Yunnan is experiencing a growing trend in summer camps and study tours that focus on exploring nature and rural life. These programs offer activities such as wood carving, tie-dyeing, and embroidery. Prices for these camps range from 2,000 to 5,000 yuan (about $275-$687.50) per week.

Dali has become a popular destination for families, with 4.66 million posts on lifestyle-sharing platform Xiaohongshu related to the area. Hotel bookings for Dali during the summer months have increased by around 30 percent compared to last year, with a significant increase in the search volume for parent-child travel products.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)