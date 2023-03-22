U.S. CDC warns of rapid spread of emerging fungus

Xinhua) 14:00, March 22, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 21 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of the rapid rise and geographic spread of an emerging fungus called Candida auris (C. auris).

C. auris is considered as an urgent antimicrobial resistance (AR) threat, because it is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, spreads easily in healthcare facilities, and can cause severe infections with high death rates, said the CDC in a report published on Monday.

The fungus spread at an alarming rate in U.S. healthcare facilities in 2020 to 2021, according to CDC data.

"Equally concerning was a tripling in 2021 of the number of cases that were resistant to echinocandins, the antifungal medicine most recommended for treatment of C. auris infections," said the CDC.

The CDC said C. auris is not a threat to healthy people. But people who are very sick, have invasive medical devices, or have long or frequent stays in healthcare facilities are at increased risk for acquiring C. auris.

"The rapid rise and geographic spread of cases is concerning and emphasizes the need for continued surveillance, expanded lab capacity, quicker diagnostic tests, and adherence to proven infection prevention and control," said CDC epidemiologist Dr. Meghan Lyman.

