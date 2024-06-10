New fungus species found in SW China
KUNMING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new fungus species, Cystoderma yongpingense, in Yongping County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The findings, published in the academic journal Mycoscience, have revealed that the species' pileus is wrinkled with a persistent annulus that is membranous and floccose-scaly, and its color ranges from light orange-red to orange-red.
The new species was collected in August 2022 by a research team from the Kunming Edible Fungi Research Institute during a field survey in Baotaishan national forest park.
The team said that the species belongs to the Cystoderma genus, which currently comprises over 30 known species.
The majority of Cystoderma species are saprophytic and usually live in groups in habitats like moss or decaying wood beneath coniferous trees. They are of important ecological significance.
